New U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Vows to Leave the E.U. on Oct. 31 No Matter What

(LONDON) — Boris Johnson is officially Britain’s prime minister.

Johnson left Buckingham Palace after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II. The palace confirmed that Johnson had been appointed “as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” another of the British leader’s titles.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

He visited the palace to meet with the monarch Wednesday after predecessor Theresa May resigned, failing to secure parliamentary approval for her deal to leave the European Union.

Johnson is going to 10 Downing St. to start work on forming his new administration.

Contact us at editors@time.com.