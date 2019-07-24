x
New U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Vows to Leave the E.U. on Oct. 31 No Matter What

By Associated Press
10:40 AM EDT

(LONDON) — Boris Johnson is officially Britain’s prime minister.

Johnson left Buckingham Palace after being appointed by Queen Elizabeth II. The palace confirmed that Johnson had been appointed “as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” another of the British leader’s titles.

He visited the palace to meet with the monarch Wednesday after predecessor Theresa May resigned, failing to secure parliamentary approval for her deal to leave the European Union.

Johnson is going to 10 Downing St. to start work on forming his new administration.

