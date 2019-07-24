Mueller’s Testimony Isn’t Expected to Deliver Bombshells. Here’s Why It Still Matters

While Robert Mueller’s testimony before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees Wednesday is not expected to produce any major revelations, as the former special counsel has promised not to stray from the contents of his report. But staying within the four corners of the document will still leave him plenty to talk about—and that offers the potential to rankle the President, highlight key findings and attract more interest from the public through a televised event.

Mueller’s report outlined extraordinary details about the Russian influence operation during the 2016 election and its outreach to the Trump campaign, as well as numerous instances in which Trump may have obstructed justice by trying to hamper the investigation into Russian meddling. But many of those details were subsumed by Attorney General William Barr’s announcement that the investigation did not determine the Trump campaign conspired with Russia—Barr then determined that there was not sufficient evidence to establish that he did. Trump’s then oft-repeated and inaccurate claim that the report was a “total exoneration” for him also helped draw attention away from any damning details contained in the report. Mueller’s testimony could allow members of Congress to drill down into the details of the report in the most public forum yet, creating high stakes for both Trump’s allies and critics.

“For people who have read the Mueller report or have followed these issues this hearing is not expected to be surprising,” California Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democratic member of the Judiciary Committee, told TIME July 22. “For people who have not read the Mueller report and only get their information from the President or Attorney General Bill Barr, this will be a very surprising hearing because they will see that the President committed numerous acts that constitute the felony of obstruction of justice.”

This is also the first time the former Special Counsel will take questions from elected officials about what he found when investigating Russia’s interference in the core exercise of American democracy in 2016. In May 2019, the only other time Mueller has spoken publicly since his investigation began, he emphasized that election security “deserves the attention of every American.” But while Mueller’s 448-page report painstakingly detailed Russian involvement in 2016 and the vulnerabilities it exposed in the U.S. election system, that is is unlikely to take center stage at his congressional testimony.

Most of the questions about election security are unlikely to materialize until the Intelligence committee takes the stand in the afternoon. In the days leading up to Mueller’s testimony, members of the committee were keeping their strategy close to the vest. But if lawmakers do decide to press Mueller on this matter, his testimony could give significant weight to the stalled legislation in Congress to safeguard voting systems. While Democrats have slammed Republicans’ unwillingness to advance election security legislation, it remains to be seen how many of them will be willing to give up their limited time to ask Mueller to go deeper on the issue instead of highlighting Trump’s actions.

Trump further infuriated Democrats when he recently suggested he might not alert the FBI if foreign governments offered his campaign damaging information against his 2020 rivals in the next election cycle. Meanwhile, U.S. national security officials warn that little is being done to prevent the same thing from happening in 2020. In April, FBI director Christopher Wray warned that foreign adversaries would “keep adapting and upping their game” and that the agency is “very much viewing 2018 as just kind of a dress rehearsal for the big show in 2020.”

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, who will question Mueller first, will focus their questions on the second volume of Mueller’s report, which dealt with whether Trump obstructed justice. Members and aides say they plan to highlight five crucial passages from Volume II: Trump telling former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, Trump then telling McGahn to deny a media report about that exchange, Trump telling his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to tell then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of the investigation, Trump then telling Lewandowski to threaten to fire Sessions and certain incidents when Trump may have engaged in witness tampering.

But Mueller is likely to point to his report rather than elaborate on these moments. Mueller gave a public statement before stepping down from his role with the Department of Justice in May, he stated that, if compelled by Congress to testify, he would not speak beyond the text of the report. “The report is my testimony,” he said at the time.

Democrats have been consequently trying to tamp down expectations of any major new developments emerging. “I don’t think he’s going to change the world when he comes in, but I do think it’s going to be very important because the Trump administration was so deliberate in attempting to dissuade people from reading the report,” Democratic Rep. Karen Bass of California, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told TIME on July 22. “Hopefully there will be renewed interest after Mueller testifies. All of our focus will be on obstruction of justice.”

Trump told reporters on July 22 that he is “not going to be watching” Mueller’s testimony, before conceding, “Maybe I’ll see a little bit of it.” Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow tells TIME that his legal team isn’t preparing any sort of official response to the testimony ahead of time. “We will respond as appropriate based on what takes place,” Sekulow says.

But Trump has already been firing warning shots at House Democrats and attempting to discredit Mueller in the days leading up to the hearing.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple,” he tweeted on Monday. “In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt.”

Trump also encouraged House Republicans to ask pointed questions of Mueller and reiterated one of his common complaints about the investigation, stemming from text messages exchanged between two FBI agents speaking negatively about him.

Even if Mueller only refers back to a report that has been largely public for more than three months, the stakes are still high for both sides. For Trump and his allies, this is an opportunity to attack Mueller during a rare moment in the spotlight, as he did not speak publicly and was rarely seen during his roughly two-year long investigation, and a time to try to put the investigation to bed before Trump’s re-election campaign heats up.

“The Russia Hoax is history – there was no collusion and no obstruction,” the Trump 2020 campaign’s Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. “The investigation is over and President Trump has been exonerated, but Democrats just won’t let it go and just continue to harass the President. This latest hearing is further proof that Democrats have no interest in addressing the issues facing Americans and remain obsessed with overturning the will of the people in the 2016 election.”

A campaign official says they “will be monitoring and responding as needed” during Mueller’s testimony.

For Democrats, this is a crucial moment and a rare opportunity, given Mueller’s near silence up to this point and the Trump Administration’s success in blocking other high-profile witnesses from testifying publicly. “It’s an explosive and damning report, [but] the reality is most people haven’t read it,” said Rep. David Cicilline, a member of the Judiciary Committee and chairman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. “For many people this will be the first time they will see what’s in it, and we want to be certain it is done in a clear concise way.”

Cicilline and members of both parties understand the power of the moment. For many Americans, most of whom have not read Mueller’s report, the hearings will be the first and only time they will hear what happened in 2016 directly from the man who spent nearly two years investigating it, and not through the lens of headlines, cable news or partisan talking heads. The battle over how to frame Mueller’s appearance, and the question of whether any mind can be changed three months after the report entered the public domain, will shape the outcome of the day.

