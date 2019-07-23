x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Someone Needs to Explain the Sorcery Responsible for This Pristine Burger Thousands of Miles From Where It Should Be

By Raisa Bruner
12:37 PM EDT

We have to chalk this one some serious kitchen magic: a flawless, still-wrapped In-N-Out burger was discovered over the weekend abandoned on a street in Jamaica, Queens in New York — 1,500 miles from the California home of the burger franchise, and nearly as far from any of its outposts in the six Western states where the popular chain operates.

“Because our burgers are only cooked fresh to order in six states, it must have taken considerable planning for that burger to make the trip from the grill all the way to the Empire State,” vice president of operations Denny Warnick told the New York Post.

Apparently, the double-double was first spotted by a California native, Lincoln Boehm, who told the Post the find “genuinely shook me to my core.” After all, New Yorkers have Shake Shack. In-N-Out, meanwhile, is considered a special homecoming treat for many Westerners. Burgers aren’t exactly easy to transport, especially for long-distance hauls, making it even more of a strange and surreal surprise.

As Boehm’s friend David Gardner noted on Twitter, Boehm did not consume the burger, despite its flawless appearance. After thinking it through, the only plausible explanation seems to be that “it arrived here thanks to a super rich person on a private plane.” But why that block in Queens? And why just the one burger? The truth is out there.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE