Chelsea Clinton Announces the Birth of Her Third Child

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton along with her daughter Chelsea Clinton acknowledge the crowd at the end on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:37 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky “are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are “overjoyed and grateful to meet” their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband “are so thrilled.”

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010. They live in New York.

