x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

U.K. and European Allies to Form 'Maritime Protection Mission' in Strait of Hormuz

A speedboat and a helicopter of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard move around a British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Hasan Shirvani—AP
By Associated Press
1:07 PM EDT

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — Britain says it is joining with European allies to form a “maritime protection mission” in the Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s seizure of a U.K.-flagged oil tanker in the busy waterway.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called the seizure of the Stena Impero and its 23 crew “an act of state piracy.”

Hunt gave no details of the new mission, but said Britain would “take appropriate action to support the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.”

He stressed that Britain’s moves were not part of the United States’ policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran. European nations still adhere to the international nuclear deal with Iran that the U.S. has withdrawn from.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE