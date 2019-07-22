U.K. and European Allies to Form 'Maritime Protection Mission' in Strait of Hormuz

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — Britain says it is joining with European allies to form a “maritime protection mission” in the Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s seizure of a U.K.-flagged oil tanker in the busy waterway.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt called the seizure of the Stena Impero and its 23 crew “an act of state piracy.”

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Hunt gave no details of the new mission, but said Britain would “take appropriate action to support the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.”

He stressed that Britain’s moves were not part of the United States’ policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran. European nations still adhere to the international nuclear deal with Iran that the U.S. has withdrawn from.

Contact us at editors@time.com.