Here's What's New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2019

If you’re ready to stay indoors this month, Amazon Prime Video has a ton of new TV shows and movies available for streaming.
This month’s drop of new content to the streaming service includes an original film, Photograph, and original series that features a Jim Gaffigan special. As for licensed content, some recent favorite movies will soon be available. A Simple Favor, the 2018 thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, will start streaming this month, along with last year’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the latest update to the Tom Cruise franchise.
In addition to these streaming options, Amazon is also offering some new 2019 movies for rent or purchase. Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, starring Tilda Swinton and her real-life daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, is available starting Aug. 6. Avengers: Endgame, which recently became the highest grossing film of all time, is available on Aug. 13, while Pokémon Detective Pikachu (featuring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the legendary video game character) joins Amazon Prime Video for rent or purchase on Aug. 20.
Here is everything new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2019, for streaming, rent or purchase.
Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in August 2019
Available Aug. 2
This Is Football: Season 1
Available Aug. 9
Free Meek: Season 1
Pete the Cat: Season 1, Part 2
Available Aug. 16
Photograph
Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time: Season 1
Available Aug. 23
#IMomSoHard Live: Season 1
Mike E. Winfield: StepMan: Season 1
Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I: Season 1
Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight: Season 1
Available Aug. 30
Carnival Row: Season 1
Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in August 2019
Available Aug. 2
300
Available Aug. 7
All I See Is You
Available Aug. 12
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
Available Aug. 21
A Simple Favor
Available Aug. 23
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Available Aug. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available Aug. 31
A Cadaver Christmas
Boy
Computer Chess
Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn
Failure to Launch
Far from Home
Firstborn
Flashback
Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Godzilla
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
I, Frankenstein
Jack Frost
Kicking the Dog
Klip / Clip
Korkoro
La Maison de la Radio
Looking Glass
Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter
Music from the Big House
Naples ’44
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Parting Glances
Pirate Radio
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Sacred Ground
She Must Be Seeing Things
Sucker Punch
Surviving Progress
Ten Dead Men
The Bog Creatures
The Collector
The Fifth Element
The Hills Have Eyes Part II
The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby
The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat
The Penguin Counters
The Uninvited
This Ain’t No Mouse Music
Top of the Food Chain
Top Spin
Vito
Za Ji Wang Ming Dui
Here are the movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in August 2019
Available Aug. 6
The Souvenir
Available Aug. 13
Available Aug. 20
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Poms
Available Aug. 27
A Dog’s Journey