Here's What's New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2019

If you’re ready to stay indoors this month, Amazon Prime Video has a ton of new TV shows and movies available for streaming.

This month’s drop of new content to the streaming service includes an original film, Photograph, and original series that features a Jim Gaffigan special. As for licensed content, some recent favorite movies will soon be available. A Simple Favor, the 2018 thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, will start streaming this month, along with last year’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, the latest update to the Tom Cruise franchise.

In addition to these streaming options, Amazon is also offering some new 2019 movies for rent or purchase. Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir, starring Tilda Swinton and her real-life daughter Honor Swinton Byrne, is available starting Aug. 6. Avengers: Endgame, which recently became the highest grossing film of all time, is available on Aug. 13, while Pokémon Detective Pikachu (featuring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the legendary video game character) joins Amazon Prime Video for rent or purchase on Aug. 20.

Here is everything new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2019, for streaming, rent or purchase.

Here are the new Amazon Prime originals in August 2019

Available Aug. 2

This Is Football: Season 1

Available Aug. 9

Free Meek: Season 1

Pete the Cat: Season 1, Part 2

Available Aug. 16

Photograph

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time: Season 1

Available Aug. 23

#IMomSoHard Live: Season 1

Mike E. Winfield: StepMan: Season 1

Alice Wetterlund: My Mama is a Human and So Am I: Season 1

Alonzo Bodden: Heavy Lightweight: Season 1

Available Aug. 30

Carnival Row: Season 1

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime in August 2019

Available Aug. 2

300

Available Aug. 7

All I See Is You

Available Aug. 12

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Available Aug. 21

A Simple Favor

Available Aug. 23

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Available Aug. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available Aug. 31

A Cadaver Christmas

Boy

Computer Chess

Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand / Manuscripts Don’t Burn

Failure to Launch

Far from Home

Firstborn

Flashback

Glissements Progressifs du Plaisir / Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Godzilla

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

I, Frankenstein

Jack Frost

Kicking the Dog

Klip / Clip

Korkoro

La Maison de la Radio

Looking Glass

Miss Hill: Making Dance Matter

Music from the Big House

Naples ’44

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Parting Glances

Pirate Radio

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Sacred Ground

She Must Be Seeing Things

Sucker Punch

Surviving Progress

Ten Dead Men

The Bog Creatures

The Collector

The Fifth Element

The Hills Have Eyes Part II

The Man Nobody Knew: In Search of My Father, CIA Spymaster William Colby

The Oyler House: Richard Neutra’s Desert Retreat

The Penguin Counters

The Uninvited

This Ain’t No Mouse Music

Top of the Food Chain

Top Spin

Vito

Za Ji Wang Ming Dui

Here are the movies you can rent or buy from Amazon Prime in August 2019

Available Aug. 6

The Souvenir

Available Aug. 13

Avengers: Endgame

Available Aug. 20

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Poms

Tolkien

Available Aug. 27

A Dog’s Journey

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.