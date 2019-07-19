x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Florida Sheriff Investigates Jeffrey Epstein's Controversial Work-Release During Jail Sentence

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA on 9/8/04. Epstein is connected with several prominent people including politicians, actors and academics. Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underaged woman. Epstein has donated over 30 million dollars to Harvard Univeristy.
Rick Friedman—Corbis/Getty Images
By CURT ANDERSON / AP
11:09 AM EDT

(MIAMI) — A Florida sheriff has launched an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s time spent out of jail after the financier’s conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a statement Friday that the investigation will focus on whether deputies monitoring Epstein violated any rules while he was out on work release. Under a 2008 plea deal, Epstein was allowed to spend most days at his office rather than in the county jail.

Epstein served a 13-month sentence, registered as a sex offender and paid restitution to dozens of victims who were teenagers at the time of his encounters with them.

The 66-year-old Epstein is also on trial in New York on federal sex trafficking charges that could result in a 45-year prison sentence. He had previously escaped federal charges.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE