Florida Sheriff Investigates Jeffrey Epstein's Controversial Work-Release During Jail Sentence

(MIAMI) — A Florida sheriff has launched an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s time spent out of jail after the financier’s conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a statement Friday that the investigation will focus on whether deputies monitoring Epstein violated any rules while he was out on work release. Under a 2008 plea deal, Epstein was allowed to spend most days at his office rather than in the county jail.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Epstein served a 13-month sentence, registered as a sex offender and paid restitution to dozens of victims who were teenagers at the time of his encounters with them.

The 66-year-old Epstein is also on trial in New York on federal sex trafficking charges that could result in a 45-year prison sentence. He had previously escaped federal charges.

Contact us at editors@time.com.