Spider-Man has always been known as a New York native. But judging by the way one Philadelphia man scaled down his 19-story-high rise to escape a fire on Thursday night, it seems like everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood superhero may have moved to a new city.

In a video captured by WPVI Action News’ Chopper 6, the man can be seen climbing down the outside of the West Philly apartment building by using the balconies and railings on each story as hand and footholds. The man executes the death-defying descent so efficiently that it almost seems as though he possesses Spider-Man’s handy wall-crawling ability. Luckily, he made it down safely.

The fire department responded to the fire — which was believed to have started in a trash compactor — around 9:30 p.m, according to WPVI. The blaze was placed under control at 10:56 p.m. Four residents and three police officers were reportedly injured as a result of smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

The man who climbed down the building was unharmed.

Watch the video above.

