x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Man Unleashes His Inner Spider-Man By Climbing Down Apartment Building to Escape a Fire

By Megan McCluskey
11:12 AM EDT

Spider-Man has always been known as a New York native. But judging by the way one Philadelphia man scaled down his 19-story-high rise to escape a fire on Thursday night, it seems like everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood superhero may have moved to a new city.

In a video captured by WPVI Action News’ Chopper 6, the man can be seen climbing down the outside of the West Philly apartment building by using the balconies and railings on each story as hand and footholds. The man executes the death-defying descent so efficiently that it almost seems as though he possesses Spider-Man’s handy wall-crawling ability. Luckily, he made it down safely.

The fire department responded to the fire — which was believed to have started in a trash compactor — around 9:30 p.m, according to WPVI. The blaze was placed under control at 10:56 p.m. Four residents and three police officers were reportedly injured as a result of smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

The man who climbed down the building was unharmed.

Watch the video above.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE