Trump Says He Will Nominate Eugene Scalia for Labor Secretary Following Alex Acosta's Resignation

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 02, 2001: Eugene Scalia, nominee for Solicitor of Labor, speaks at his conformation hearing in 2001.
Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
By Associated Press
9:15 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will nominate lawyer Eugene Scalia to be his new labor secretary.

Scalia is the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a partner in the Washington office of the Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher law firm.

Trump tweets that Scalia “is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else.”

Trump’s previous labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, resigned last week. Acosta has come under renewed criticism for his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

