x
TIME Immersive
Explore the Apollo 11 moon landing

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens' Body to Lie in Repose at Supreme Court

The doors to the Supreme Court are draped in black in honor of retired Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, who died this week at age 99, at the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Stevens served on the high court for almost 35 years. His body will lie in repose Monday.
J. Scott Applewhite—AP
By Associated Press
4:57 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court says the body of former Justice John Paul Stevens will lie in repose at the court on Monday.

Stevens died on Tuesday at age 99. He served nearly 35 years as a justice before retiring in 2010.

Members of the public can pay their respects from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., following a private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall.

Stevens will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in a private service the next day. He will be the 13th justice buried at Arlington.

The court last opened the building to mourners in 2016, following the death of sitting Justice Antonin Scalia.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE