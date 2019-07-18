A search and rescue mission is currently underway for an American sailor who went overboard in the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, Navy officials confirmed in a statement Thursday.

The sailor’s identity has not been revealed, but the sailor’s status is listed as “Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown” after a “reported man overboard incident” onboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the U.S. Fifth Fleet.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is receiving assistance in the search from a Pakistan Navy ship and a Spanish frigate, the statement also revealed.

The man overboard incident comes amid recent tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz that had threatened the safety of the USS Boxer and the sailors onboard, according to the Associated Press. Trump said the drone was yet another “hostile” action by Iran and urged the international community to condemn the country.

The latest incident comes about a month after a U.S. Navy surveillance drone was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20. The U.S. blamed Iran for the incident, and Trump later tweeted that he had considered launching airstrikes on three sites in Iran but later backed away because of concerns over the safety of civilians.

And last week, a leaked memo published by a British newspaper revealed a British ambassador’s interpretation that Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran to spite Barack Obama.

