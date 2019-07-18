Trump Did Nothing When Supporters Chanted 'Send Her Back.' The Next Day He Said He 'Was Not Happy.'

(GREENVILLE, N.C.) –– President Donald Trump says he “was not happy” when his supporters at a rally Wednesday night in North Carolina chanted “send her back” in reference to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Trump is claiming that he thought he ended the chant at the rally, saying “‘I felt badly about it.'” But video shows him pausing his remarks and not admonishing his supporters.

He adds he “would certainly try” to stop the chant should it return.

Trump said this weekend that Omar and other progressive Democratic lawmakers of color should leave the country and “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” over their criticism of his administration. The racist message sparked days of controversy, as the president sought to make the progressive lawmakers the face of their party

