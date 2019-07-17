CNN is starting to set the stage for the second round of 2020 Democratic primary debates it is hosting over two nights at the end of July.

The Democratic National Committee announced the list of candidates who qualified for the second run of debates on Wednesday. Frontrunner candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders have all made the list, according to CNN.

Other candidates who will be on one of the debate stages are former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Marianne Williamson, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Michael Bennet, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jay Inslee, Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. John Delaney and Gov. Steve Bullock.

The candidates who qualified for the second run of debates are essentially the same ones who faced off in the first round of debates held in June. The only change is the addition of Bullock, the governor of Montana, who will replace former candidate Eric Swalwell, a representative from California. Rep. Swalwell dropped out of the race earlier this month. Bullock, who was bumped from the first debates after the DNC disqualified one of the surveys that would have enabled him to be on the stage, has advocated for campaign finance reform and is known for signing an executive order to reinstate net neutrality in Montana after the FCC repealed it on a national level.

Candidates could qualify to make the debate if they either polled at 1% in three polls or received 65,000 individual donations.

The next round of debates will be held in Detroit on July 30 and 31 and air on CNN at 8 p.m. ET, with the candidates split between the two nights. CNN will determine each night’s lineup in a random drawing to be held on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will be the moderators for both debates.

