Keith Grossman Joins TIME as President

TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff Wednesday:

Team TIME,

This week, we will launch a powerful multi-platform project commemorating the Apollo 11 landing and our own coverage of the race to the moon 50 years ago. Supported by a major commercial sponsor and the work of colleagues across our business, the package and related app will allow viewers to experience the 1969 landing and to go deep with the innovators leading the new space race.

This is only the latest example of how we are building on our legacy of trust through constant innovation. Our upcoming Health and TIME 100 Next Summits will bring us to six major live events in 2019, up from just two a year ago. Later this week, we’ll have some exciting announcements on our VR experience The March. We’ve interviewed a record 19 world leaders in the past 21 months, most recently Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, and launched a cover and video series profiling presidential candidates. All the while, we’ve maintained the quality of our journalism, winning top prizes along the way.

Of course, we have much more work ahead as we build the foundation for TIME’s second century and stand up this new independent company of which we are all Founders.

So I’m thrilled to share the news that Keith Grossman will join us as President of TIME. In his new role, Keith will lead the business operations of our company, including global advertising, marketing, and our digital and consumer businesses. Previously Chief Operating Officer of the international marketing agency Engine and Global Chief Revenue Officer at Bloomberg, Keith combines an outstanding track record of growing media businesses with the passion for this work that animates our team.

Under Keith’s leadership at Bloomberg, global media revenues grew strongly and consistently, increasing 16% year over year in 2018, across a digital, print, video and events portfolio much like ours. He led the team that brought to market TicToc, Bloomberg’s award-winning round-the-clock video news service, securing over eight figures in revenue in year one. Previously, Keith spent 12 years at Condé Nast where, from 2010 through 2014, he diversified and grew Wired’s revenue nearly three-fold as the associate publisher of the brand. It was during this time that Wired launched it’s much-acclaimed tablet edition and became the first Condé Nast brand to secure over 50% of its revenue from digital.

Keith’s references were as glowing as any I’ve seen, and from all corners of the business, including CMOs of some of the world’s largest companies. “Keith is the first person on earth to email me when there is something pertinent to know,” said one. “His idea of being a business partner is knowing your business.”

In many hours with him over the past weeks, I found that Keith also brings an enthusiasm that is contagious, and a deep sense of humanity. As a board member of New York Cares, he channels the spirit of giving back and making a difference.

Keith’s first day will be this Monday, July 22. He is excited to meet all of you, and I can’t wait to see what we all accomplish together. Please join me in welcoming Keith Grossman to TIME!

Contact us at editors@time.com.