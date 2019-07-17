(Bloomberg) — Ohio State University plans to review donations made by Jeffrey Epstein and any organizations related to him.

“In light of recent news surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, Ohio State initiated a review of gifts and donations,” the Columbus-based school said in a statement. “Preliminary findings show that the university has received one gift from Epstein and one gift from an affiliated foundation.”

Epstein gave $1,000 in 1990 to an arts fund related to billionaire Leslie Wexner, an alumnus of Ohio State. A private foundation linked to Epstein also anonymously donated $2.5 million in 2007. That was paired with another $2.5 million from the Leslie H. Wexner Charitable Fund, according to documents provided by the school.

“Epstein is a convicted sex offender whose crimes are reprehensible, and his association with these gifts to the university is concerning,” the university said.

An outside firm is handling the matter and is not specifically examining Wexner’s donations.

Epstein was arrested earlier this month on charges of sex trafficking minors. Wexner is the billionaire founder of Columbus-based L Brands Inc., the parent of Victoria’s Secret. Wexner earned an undergraduate degree from Ohio State in business in 1959.

