Time may come for us all, but it came a lot quicker over the last few days if our feeds are any indication.

In the spirit of the face app challenge, people are sharing photos of themselves looking much older than they are, and it’s the handiwork of the FaceApp that can present an image of what you might look like 20 or more years older. (The developer behind the app is based in St. Petersburg.)

It’s not without its fair share of controversy, and has even raised concern about privacy given the photo access involved. For context, other photo apps in this vein like Ever have been used to train the company’s facial recognition technology in the past.

The face app is nothing new. It’s just newly popular and rising to the top of the mind now thanks to a few shiny updates since it made headlines in 2017. As for the face app cost, it’s free.

Not only will it morph your face in a photo to look older, you’ll have a menu of options to adjust your mouth to a smile among other things that “add magic to your selfie.” Or, you can look younger if you like, or you can just look at an old picture.

You can find the age my face app on Google Play and the Apple App store.

The CEO Yaroslav Goncharov explained how the app was built in an interview with TechCrunch.

“They are relatively low level/general use libraries that can be used to build almost anything,” he says, adding: “It took us eight months to release the first version of FaceApp, thanks to our prior background in deep learning and computer vision.”

That hasn’t stopped celebrities like Drake, the Jonas Brothers and Tim Tebow from getting in on the Face App challenge.

The kids on the internet may be growing up. See below.

