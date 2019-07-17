More than 60 members of the UK Labour party have taken out a newspaper advert accusing their leader Jeremy Corbyn of failing to tackle anti-Semitism.

The full page advert, published in the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday, was signed by 67 members of the House of Lords. Addressing Corbyn directly, the advert states he has “failed the test of leadership” over his handling of anti-Semitism.

The 67 signatories make up about a third of the members in the House of Lords, and most of them are long standing critics of Corbyn.

“The Labour Party welcomes everyone* irrespective of race, creed, age, gender identity, or sexual orientation. (*except, it seems, Jews). This is your legacy Mr Corbyn,” it states.

“We are not asking if you are an antisemite. We are saying you are accountable as leader for allowing antisemitism to grow in our party and presiding over the most shaming period in Labour’s history.”

“You have failed to defend out party’s anti-racist values. You have therefore failed the test of leadership.”

The internal Labour row over anti-Semitism has been going on for almost three years. In February, nine lawmakers quit Labour citing anti-Semitism as part of the reason. Lawmaker Luciana Berger, who left to form The Independent Group, said Labour had become institutionally anti-Semitic and that she had become “embarrassed and ashamed” to stay.

The advert appeared a week after former staff members accused Labour of failing to tackle complaints about antisemitism in a BBC documentary, which party leaders have asked to be taken down. Some members have said the party’s response had been “heartbreaking”.

Theresa May called on Corbyn to apologise during today’s Prime Ministers Questions, a session that takes place in the House of Commons every Wednesday. “You still haven’t accepted your responsibility. You have failed the test of leadership. Apologise now,” she said.

