Brazil Police Shut Down a Factory Making Fake Ferraris and 'Shamborghinis'

This photo released by Itajai Civil Police, shows car molds of luxury car replicas at a workshop in Itajai, Brazil July 15, 2019.
Itajai Civil Police/AP
By Associated Press
12:49 AM EDT

(RIO DE JANEIRO) — Brazilian police say they’ve shut down a clandestine factory that was producing fake Ferraris and sham Lamborghinis.

A father and son who owned the workshop in the southern state of Santa Catarina have been arrested on industrial property charges.

Police said the cars were being offered on social media for $45,000 to $60,000 — a small fraction of the price of the real thing.

Officials didn’t say what sort of parts were used to build the vehicles, but they distributed photos showing sleek bodies, as well as badges and accessories emblazoned with the Italian brands.

Monday’s raid followed a complaint by the Italian companies.

Eight partially finished vehicles were seized in the raid, and police said they are investigating how many were made.

