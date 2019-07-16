A very chill bear took time out of his busy schedule to unwind in a relaxing bath, a very relatable activity whether you’re a bear or human.

In an image Reddit post shared by user ZekouCafe, the bear can be seen sitting casually in an outdoor bath, presumably tuning out the noise of the world as he soaks his troubles away, a move that we could all stand to emulate in the world we live in. The caption revealed that this serene scene took place at a bear refuge in Kuterevo, in the Velebit mountains of Croatia.

As of Tuesday, the post seemed to resonate with the Internet, garnering over 50,000 upvotes on Reddit and many inquisitive commenters who wanted to know how they too could find their bliss like the chilled-out bear at the bear refuge.

As for the bear, one can only hope he’s still living the good life at the refuge. See the full post below.

<blockquote class=”reddit-card” data-card-created=”1563292384″><a href=”https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/cdv8qq/hey_im_volunteering_in_a_bear_refuge_in_croatia/”>Hey! I’m volunteering in a bear refuge in Croatia and I thought like sharing this photo of a chillaxing lad with you guys.</a> from <a href=”http://www.reddit.com/r/aww”>r/aww</a></blockquote>

