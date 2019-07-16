Here Are the 2019 Emmy Nominations

The 2019 Emmy nominations are here.

D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong announced the Emmy’s top categories, including best drama, best comedy and others on Tuesday morning. Top nominations included nods for Barry, The Good Place, Fleabag, Game of Thrones and Ozark, among several program.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox. A host has not yet been announced. Below are all the nominees.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Television Movie

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

