Astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins are reuniting on the 50th anniversary of their historical mission to the moon in 1969 at a celebration at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They’ll be united at the exact time the and place the Apollo 11 launched at pad 39A.

The reunion is one of many events taking place throughout the country in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, including an attempt to break a Guinness world record for most model rockets launched at the same time from a single location at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.

Aldrin and Collins are the two surviving astronauts who were joined by Neil Armstrong on the July 16, 1969 mission to the moon. Four days after the launch, Aldrin and Armstrong became the first people to walk on the moon, while Collins stayed aboard the Apollo 11 tending to the ship. Armstrong died in 2012.

“After the flight of Apollo 11, Neil, Buzz and I were lucky,” Collins told TIME in a Q&A published July 11. “We made a round-the-world trip. I think 25 major cities, something on that order. And I was flabbergasted. I thought that when we went someplace they’d say, ‘Well, congratulations. You Americans finally did it.’ And instead of that, unanimously the reaction was, ‘We did it. We humans finally left this planet and went past escape velocity.'”

Tuesday’s celebration will also include a look at NASA’s future mission to Mars and the Moon aboard the Artemus. NASA will continue to celebrate the anniversary throughout the week at locations across the country, including a three-day Apollo 50 Festival with the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

