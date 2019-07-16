A popular pendulum-style ride at an amusement park in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad broke on Sunday while the ride was operating. The accident was caught on video.

The city mayor’s office said two people died, and 29 others were injured in the accident at Kankaria Amusement Park, according to CBS News.

The “Discovery” ride has 32 seats. A video shows the pendulum shaft swinging the seats upward, before it snapped and fell to the ground.

“The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground,” Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Chief Fire Officer M. F. Dastoor told the Ahmedabad Mirror, according to CBS News. “How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation by Forensic Science Laboratory.”

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra tweeted that he has instructed police to begin a criminal investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

