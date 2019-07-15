Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 3.

If you thought the fan favorite of Stranger Things season 3 was Erica Sinclair (Priah Ferguson), then you’re in good company. Stephen King apparently laughed so hard at one of Erica’s perfectly timed one-liners that he fell out of his chair.

The author — whose own work is frequently referenced by showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer — took to Twitter on Sunday to share his reaction to Erica’s on-point summation of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin’s (Maya Hawke) idea to have her crawl through Starcourt Mall’s air vents to infiiltrate the Russians’ storage locker.

“STRANGER THINGS: ‘Commence Operation Child Endangerment.’ I fell off my chair,” he tweeted.

Considering the fact that the storage locker ended up being an elevator that trapped the group in a top-secret underground lab complete with a gate to the Upside Down, Erica was exactly right. But hey, not only did everyone in the Scoops Troop end up surviving the season, they also played a critical role in defeating the Mind-Flayer monster. Child endangerment or not, we call that a success.

