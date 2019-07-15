Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Readers

If you’re looking to catch up on summer reading, there are plenty of deals through Amazon’s Prime Day to help keep you busy with books for the rest of the season. Prime Day 2019 began this morning and lasts for a full 48 hours, so Prime Members have until the end of the day Tuesday to stock up on everything from a discounted Audible subscription to a number of popular books available on Kindle. Here, the best deals for readers on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Audible

For reading on the go, whether on your commute or even through a smart speaker, the audiobook subscription service Audible makes it easy to listen to books. The monthly rate is typically $14.95, but when members sign up on Prime Day they can get Audible for $4.95 a month for the first three months. A subscription includes three titles each month. There are plenty of celebrated audiobooks available through the service, including Michelle Obama’s Becoming, Tara Westover’s Educated and Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing.

Kindle

Several different models of Amazon’s Kindle are on sale through Amazon Prime Day. For readers looking to take their books to the beach or pool, the Paperwhite is a waterproof eReader that stores between 8GB and 32GB and is discounted starting at $84.99 (originally $129.99). Similarly, the newest model of the basic Kindle is being sold for $59.99, a markdown from $89.99. The purchases of either Kindle come with a $5 eBook credit, which can be used for many books available on Amazon, from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Less by Andrew Sean Greer to the bestseller CIRCE by Madeline Miller.

Kindle Unlimited

Another digital subscription service is being offered at a massive discount on Amazon Prime Day. Kindle Unlimited allows readers access to over one million titles on any device through the Kindle App. Prime members can take advantage of a three-month deal for $0.00 that gives them access to magazines as well as several book series like The Hunger Games and Harry Potter. The Kindle Unlimited deal extends beyond Prime Day as members have until July 31 to sign up. After the first three months, Kindle Unlimited renews at $9.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Book Box

There is an opportunity specific to young readers on Prime Day, too. With Amazon Prime Book Box, a box of children’s books — either four board books or two hardcover books — is typically delivered as a set for $19.99. Members are able to choose how often to receive the Book Box (every one, two or three months). There are four different age groups for the boxes and the books inside are always up to 35% off their list price. But on Amazon Prime Day, members new to the subscription service are able to get their first box at a 30% discount for $13.99.

Write to Annabel Gutterman at annabel.gutterman@time.com.