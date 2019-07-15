What better way to celebrate your child’s birthday than with a personalized cake. Except when the baker mishears the adorable nickname you gave your daughter and writes “loser” instead, that is.

That may sound far-fetched, but it’s exactly what happened when a mom named Melin Jones went to Walmart to get a cake for her young daughter Liz’s birthday.

“Liz’s nickname is Lizard,” Melin explained in a post on Facebook.” I got her a cake at Walmart & asked the lady to write ‘happy Birthday Lizard.’ I did not look at it. Don’t ask me why. As I’m unloading the car I look quickly at it and notice the lady didn’t hear ‘Lizard’ she heard loser. So here’s my baby & her loser cake. It’s funny now but I was maddddd. She did get a new cake!”

But in the end, it seems like the hassle of getting another cake was worth the priceless reaction shot that she captured of her daughter seeing the original message.

