Monica Lewinsky Shares the Worst Career Advice She Ever Received. And It's Exactly What You Think

The worst career advice Monica Lewinsky has ever received? According to a tweet she sent on Sunday, it was a recommendation to intern at the White House.

The anti-bullying activist, who garnered worldwide infamy as a White House intern who had an affair with President Bill Clinton, responded to psychologist Adam Grant’s tweet asking for the worst career advice his followers had received. Lewinsky’s answer: “an internship at the White House will be amazing on your resume,” followed by a blushing emoji.

A media frenzy, often vilifying the young woman who started her internship at 22, began after independent counsel Ken Starr publicized his investigative report on the internet in 1998. Because of this notoriety, Lewinsky, now 45, has said she spent years being bullied, making it nearly impossible to find a normal job.

Lewinsky has used Twitter as an opportunity to publicly speak on the relationship with former President Clinton in new ways, commenting on how the public blamed her for the affair with President Clinton in a tweet last year.

Recently, Lewinsky has drawn parallels from Starr’s report to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation — with her trademark humor at the forefront. When Mueller’s report was not yet made public in March, and Attorney General William Barr wrote his own public commentary on the findings, a law professor pointed out how different things could have been in the Clinton investigation had Starr done something similar.

“Imagine if the Starr Report had been provided only to President Clinton’s Attorney General, Janet Reno, who then read it privately and published a four-page letter based on her private reading stating her conclusion that President Clinton committed no crimes,” Orin Kerr wrote in a tweet.

Lewinsky used an expletive in her three-word response.

