R. Kelly Charged With Paying Off Victim and Her Family

Federal prosecutors in Chicago say R&B singer R. Kelly went to great lengths to cover up sexually explicit videos of himself with minor girls when he realized some were missing from his collection.

Prosecutors say in a federal indictment filed Friday morning that the singer and others who worked for him paid money to victims and witnesses as part of the cover up. The indictment says the payments were made to conceal evidence, including the videos, and make sure victims and witnesses didn’t cooperate with law enforcement.

Prosecutors say the payments totaled hundreds of thousands of dollars and that some victims and witnesses had to take lie-detector tests to make sure they had returned all copies of the videos.

Kelly is to appear in Chicago federal court Friday afternoon.

