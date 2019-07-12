Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan Talk World Cup Win and Equal Pay Over 5,000 Chicken Nuggets

By Cady Lang
11:23 AM EDT

It’s a fact widely covered in the news that US Women’s Soccer captain and world champion Megan Rapinoe had no desire to go to the White House. But thanks to late night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel, Rapinoe has some semblance of what it would be like to be a White House visitor.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rapinoe and co-captain Alex Morgan discussed the US’ joyful and unapologetic victory at the World Cup and the team’s current fight for equal pay before Kimmel announced that he had a surprise for them: the White House experience, complete with an Oval office backdrop and a meal of 5,000 chicken nuggets accompanied by two Secret Service men bearing dipping sauces.

“If you really are the champions we know you are, the three of us will eat all of this before the night is done,” Kimmel cracked. Kimmel’s stunt was an obvious jab at the Trump administration’s predilection for serving elite athletes fast food.

Watch the full clip below.

 

 

