President Trump Expected to Drop Citizenship Census Question

(WASHINGTON)— President Donald Trump is expected to drop his bid to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census. That’s according to House Republicans aide. Trump will instead pursue other avenues for asking the question after the Supreme Court blocked his efforts, according to a current and former administration official familiar with the plans.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he will be holding a news conference on the subject. A senior administration official said the president would be announcing new executive action as part of the effort but did not elaborate.

Trump said last week that he was “very seriously” considering an executive order to try to force the citizenship question’s inclusion.

But the government has already begun the lengthy and expensive process of printing the census questionnaire without the question on citizenship.

