U.S. Prosecutors Say Drug Lord El Chapo Should Get Life in Prison

Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as "El Chapo" is transported to Maximum Security Prison of El Altiplano in Mexico City, Mexico on January 08, 2016.
Daniel Cardenas—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:43 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. prosecutors want the convicted Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” to spend his life in prison.The federal government said in papers filed Wednesday the court should sentence Joaquin Guzman to the statutory mandatory minimum of life imprisonment plus an additional 30 years.

Prosecutors also asked the judge to order restitution for the victims in an amount to be later determined.

Guzman’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, called the sentencing request “superfluous.” He also said the restitution was “money in theory and not reality” and that the “government has yet to locate a penny” of Guzman’s purported $12.6 billion in drug proceeds prosecutors want forfeited.

Guzman was convicted in February of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced July 17.

