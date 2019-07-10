Florida Resort Owned by President Trump to Hold a Golf Tournament Organized by Strip Club

The view leading into Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida on April 3, 2018. The resort will host a golf tournament organized by Shadow Cabaret, a strip club.
MICHELE EVE SANDBERG—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
5:01 PM EDT

(MIAMI) — President Donald Trump’s golf resort near Miami is hosting a tournament where strippers will serve as caddies.The Shadow All Star Tournament is organized by a Hialeah strip club, Shadow Cabaret. The strip club is advertising on Facebook and its website that the event will be held Saturday at Trump National Doral.

The tournament offers golfers a choice of dancers to be their “caddy girl.”

Shadow Cabaret’s marketing director Emanuele Mancuso tells the Washington Post that there will be no nudity at the resort. After the tournament, golfers and dancers will proceed to a different venue for a burlesque show.

A Trump Organization statement to the Washington Post says funds raised by the tournament are for a Miami children’s charity.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

Read More From TIME

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE