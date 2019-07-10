After Intense Flooding, Louisiana Prepares for a Potential Hurricane. Here's What You Need to Know

The streets of New Orleans’ historic French Quarter are flooded this Wednesday, and forecasters say that a potential hurricane bearing down on the Louisiana coast may make the situation much worse.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron, a town in southwestern Louisiana. As the storm nears, it could worsen ongoing flooding in New Orleans and the surrounding area.

The storm, which will be dubbed ‘Barry’ should it develop into a tropical storm, is expected to make landfall on Saturday at western or central Louisiana, Dan Kottlowski, a lead hurricane forecaster for Accuweather, tells TIME.

The storm is still forming, so it’s still hard to say how strong it will be. However, Kottlowski warns that people are in for a lot of rain.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“It will probably be at least a Category 1 [hurricane],” Kottlowski says, adding that it could even reach Category 2. “There will be major flooding is some places.”

The storm is expected to bring 10 to 18 inches of rain, although in some areas, there might be as much as two feet of rain, and wind gusts between 80 and 90 miles per hour.

Here’s what you need to know about the incoming storm.

What path is the storm expected to take?

The storm is expected to strike central or western Louisiana on Saturday sometime between late morning and the evening, Kottlowski says. Although it’s still forming, it’s expected to intensify into a tropical storm tomorrow.

As the storm is still forming, a lot is still unknown about how strong it will become and which direction it will take. That means people across the region – from central Mississippi, to Arkansas, to eastern Texas- should be ready for heavy rains and possible flooding if they live in a flood-prone area, Kottlowski warns. A flash flooding warning has been issued in New Orleans.

Kottlowski says that one of the biggest concerns is that the storm will continue to move west- which will mean that it will continue to gain strength over the Gulf of Mexico. That would mean a more intense storm, with even more rain.

What’s happening now?

New Orleans is already drenched from another storm. Residents and local news outlets have begun to share videos and photos of waterlogged streets, hotel lobbies and cars.

How are people in the storm’s path getting ready?

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency order on Wednesday and asked all Louisiana residents that, “No one should take this storm lightly.”

“As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact. Now is the time to check your emergency supplies and get a game plan for your family and pets. I urge the public to continue monitoring local media for weather developments and follow the directions of local officials,” Edwards said in a statement. The order is scheduled to be in place until Aug. 8, unless it is ended sooner.

State agencies announced that they’re mobilizing to prepare for the storm.

The Costal Protection and Restoration Authority said on Twitter that it is coordinating the closure of the state’s floodgates. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also made various preparations for the storm, clearing out debris from ditches and staging barricades near roadways.

Various schools, including Loyola University New Orleans and Tulane University, are closing during the storm.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.