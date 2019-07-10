Treatment of Migrant Children at Border Is 'Child Abuse,' Says House Committee Chairman

By COLLEEN LONG / AP
3:44 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The chairman of a House committee says the treatment of children at the U.S.-Mexico border amounts to “government-sponsored child abuse.”

That’s what Rep. Elijah Cummings says at a news conference before a hearing on conditions at border facilities.

Lawmakers say they’re horrified by a watchdog report that found squalid conditions for thousands of migrants who have crossed the border.

Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who leads the House Oversight and Reform Committee, says everyone in the country should be able to agree that anyone in U.S. government custody should be treated humanely.

A surge in the number of migrants crossing the border has overwhelmed border facilities. The number of people crossing the border dropped in June, but still topped 100,000 people.

