It’s usually Prince George of Cambridge or his siblings who steal the show at royal functions. But their cousin, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, just had his first big outing.

The royal kids had their first “playdate” Wednesday when their mothers, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. The families cheered on fathers Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as they played in the competition.

Though Meghan Markle has appeared publicly since she gave birth to Archie on May 6, this is the first time the baby’s first day out and about. The family has shared pictures of Archie after his birth, for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day on Instagram, and most recently for his christening on Saturday. The polo match was held in Wokingham, England, which isn’t too far from the Sussex home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The mothers watched the game from the sidelines with their children.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England. Samir Hussein—WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge, were cute as ever, too. One-year-old Prince Louis even showed off his style with some too-big sunglasses snapped on camera and shared on social media.

While Prince Harry and Meghan left their joint charity with Prince William and Kate in June, Wednesday’s event benefited causes that both the Sussex and Cambridge couples are passionate about, including the habitats of Africa and the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, Vanity Fair reports.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex competes during King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England. Chris Jackson—Getty Images for The King Power

It’s been a sporty summer for Meghan, who recently attended a Wimbledon match on July 4 to cheer on her friend Serena Williams, and Kate, who serves as the Patron of the All England Club, which hosts Wimbledon.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.