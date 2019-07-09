3 Stabbed in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Authorities say three people were stabbed in downtown Seattle and a suspect is in custody.

Seattle Police responded to a call about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Via Twitter, police said two people were transported to a local hospital, including a 75-year-old man who was in stable condition. Details about the second person weren’t immediately available. A third victim was treated at the scene.

Police say the suspect’s clothing and a knife were recovered nearby. Streets were closed near the scene as the investigation continues.

