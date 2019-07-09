You know what they say: every family has that one kid.

And now we have the perfect photo to complete the meme, thanks to the Daniels family of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. It’s all thanks to a now-viral photo shared on Facebook by mom Marika Daniels of her three sons Levi, 4, Logan, 3, and Landon, 18 months. The Daniels boys each have a fake rubber fish in hand after a trip to a children’s museum in South Dakota that involved a faux fishing station.

But while Levi and Logan are happily “cheesing” with their prize catch held up for the camera, little Landon decided to stick his fish straight in his mouth. Delicious!

The photo is enjoying a lively second life on social media as a meme now, and has been picked up by news outlets around the country. According to Daniels, she didn’t notice Landon’s unusual choice of fish placement until after the photo had been taken — she was more concerned with getting the other boys to pose for the picture. But now the cat — or fish, as it were — is out of the bag. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words… well this one is a fishful,” Daniels captioned the photo in an Instagram post.

“He’s just at that age where he puts everything in his mouth,” she further told Good Morning America. There is one silver lining: “They are rubber fish. They’re not real fish,” she clarified. Hopefully the water was clean!

