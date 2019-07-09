American Biologist Found Dead in Greece Nearly a Week After Her Disappearance

An American molecular biologist has been found dead in Greece nearly a week after she was reported missing.

According to the Associated Press, police recovered a body believed to be that of Dr. Suzanne Eaton from a cave near the port of Chania, in northern Crete; Reuters describes the location as a former World War II bunker. The AP reports that homicide detectives from Athens are set to lead an investigation.

“It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague, Suzanne Eaton,” the institute said in a statement. “We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event. Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable.”

Eaton was a molecular biologist working as a research leader at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, German, and was visiting the Greek island to attend a conference at the Orthodox Academy of Crete. An avid runner, it’s believed she went for a run in the afternoon of July 2 but never returned. According to her family, who set up the Facebook page “Searching for Suzanne”, Eaton enjoyed running almost daily and had gone on a run the day before, at around the same time of day.

Missing Pieces Network, a non-profit that assists family members of those who are missing, reports that Eaton was last seen playing the piano in the lobby of the hotel holding academic conference. The dress she was seen wearing at this time was found in her hotel room. According to her family, Eaton also left her phone, passport, watch, cash, and cycling shoes in her room, with just her running shoes and running shirt missing.

According to Eaton’s family, the 59-year-old mother of two was married to British scientist Dr. Tony Hyman. Per her Max Planck Institute biography, she was born in Oakland, Calif.; she received her undergraduate degree in biology from Brown, and a Ph.D in microbiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Family members thanked the global community for their search efforts, and asked that there be no speculation into the circumstances surrounding her death until police investigations are complete. “We cannot comment on anything at this time,” a family member posted on Facebook.

Write to Gina Martinez at gina.martinez@time.com.