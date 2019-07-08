California Rep. Eric Swalwell will be the first serious presidential candidate to drop from the Democratic primary on Monday, a source familiar confirmed to TIME.

Swalwell’s campaign declined to comment, but did not deny the report. He is slated to give a press conference Monday afternoon, but the subject of the press conference had not been announced.

The 37-year-old Congressman launched his campaign this past April. He has been anointed a rising star in the House of Representatives, where he has been mentored by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But his presidential campaign had been floundering; although he qualified for the first Democratic debate last month, his polling placed him in the bottom tier of candidates.

During his tenure in Congress, Swalwell became best-known for his omnipresent cable news appearances. In addition to serving on the House judiciary and intelligence committees, he took gun violence as his signature issue during his presidential run.

Most recently, he took up the “pass the torch” mantle at the first Democratic primary debate, calling for the presidential nominee to reflect generational change within the party. “We can’t be a forward looking party if we look to the past for our leadership,” Swalwell said at the debates, aiming his comments largely at former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former West Virginia state Sen. Richard Ojeda dropped out of the 2020 primary in January, just weeks after he launched his campaign.

