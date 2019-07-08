Mariah Carey, the ever-elusive chanteuse and high priestess of shade, confirmed that she is the ultimate diva when she took on the latest viral sensation to hit the Internet, the Bottle Cap Challenge.

The challenge, which has amused the likes of John Mayer, Diplo and Justin Bieber while provoking the ire of Snoop Dogg, generally consists of participants using a roundhouse kick to unscrew the top of a bottle.

For the inimitable Mimi, however, an icon known for being carried into her concerts and refusing anything but good light, undue physical exertion was clearly not an option. Instead, she opted to use her famous five vocal range to release a note that knocked the cap off of her bottle. In a video posted to Carey’s Instagram account, Lambs (her avid fan base) and casual viewers alike can witness the black crystal corset-clad songbird prepare for her feat with an elegant karate chop before she launches into one of her signature whistle register notes, sending the bottle cap flying.

To all those attempting to challenge Mariah’s #BottleCapChallenge prowess: we don’t know you.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.