Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things.

He had us at one Slurpee sip.

We already told you Russian scientist Alexei (Alec Utgoff) was an amusing, delightful, valuable player, and now that people have devoured the show, the internet is in agreement: he’s a hero.

People fell in love a few times over the weekend with quite a few characters, but Alexei stands out. While he was not long for this world, the man made his mark.

This guy. After Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) captured him as their hostage, he made a swift ascent to beloved angel. From his love of Woody the Woodpecker to his particular fondness for a fruity drink, he was one endearing adult.

Even by the indisputably high standards for cuteness on a show about pure children fighting a monster, he set off a powerful Great Guy Alert across Twitter and Reddit.

A brief breakdown of his accomplishments: He cooperated with Joyce, Hopper and Murray (Brett Gelman), even going so far as to patiently communicate with Joyce about the top secret “machine.”

Suffice it to say that comedy as pure as Alexei’s heart ensued.

He drank a Slurpee like this. The engine of his intended getaway car exploded.

And his demise was enough to give fans whiplash.

And when he finally went down at the hands of Russian muscle at the Fun Fair, he was perhaps never happier. Just moments before he was killed, he had immediately endeared himself to the locals. He successfully proved one of the carnival games was not rigged at all, and he was flashing a million-watt smile carrying his stuffed prize en route to his new pal Murray. That’s how we’ll remember him. Joyful.

There were demands to get the man his own Slurpee machine. Yes, in heaven, this gentleman should get whatever he wants. Pour one out for him today. Strawberry and cherry are both acceptable to him.

In times like these, it’s best to look at the happy memories, which we shall cherish.

Here’s a sampling of reactions to Alexei below.

Through the chaos, he was cool, calm and collected.

As the saying goes, only the good die young.

