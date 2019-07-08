TIME Launches Space Newsletter Ahead of the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

On July 12, TIME is launching a new weekly space newsletter, to be published each Friday, analyzing space exploration, spaceflight, and the aerospace business. TIME has been at the forefront of space reporting for decades, dating back to groundbreaking coverage of NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs in the 1960s. This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which put the first humans on the surface of the moon. This year has also been an inflection point in aerospace, with NASA committing to send astronauts to the moon once again, government programs all around the world taking huge strides towards a new era of globalized space exploration, and upstart private companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX accomplishing technological feats many though they were incapable of.

Our newsletter, written by TIME editor-at-large and veteran space reporter Jeffrey Kluger, will help you make sense of it all. Jeff has written numerous books on the subject—his 1994 book Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13, coauthored with astronaut Jim Lovell was the basis for the 1995 film Apollo 13 starring Tom Hanks, for which Jeff was also a technical consultant. Jeff has been closely watching trends in space exploration for years, and will guide readers through this fascinating and important world where government, business, technology, science, and human imagination intersect.

TIME Space will be an essential read on the subject, and we also hope for it to be a conversation than a monologue. We welcome your thoughts and feedback, so we can craft the sort of newsletter you’re excited to see land in your inbox every week.

We invite you to sign up today.

Contact us at editors@time.com.