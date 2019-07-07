All the Records the 2019 U.S. Women's Soccer Team Broke in This Year's World Cup

The 2019 Women’s World Cup may be over, but celebrating the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s win will stick around for a while.

Now four-time World Cup champions, the USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final match-up of the 2019 series.

Since the team’s opening match of the tournament against Thailand almost one month ago, a lot of records have been broken on the fields of the host country France. From having the largest margin of victory in a single game to scoring the most goals in the entire series altogether — plus, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe’s iconic memes — there’s no shortage of celebratory news for the U.S. team.

Here are the records broken by the USWNT in the 2019 World Cup.

Most goals in a single Women’s World Cup match

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. Marcio Machado—Getty Images

The U.S. team started the World Cup off with a bang on June 11, defeating Thailand’s team 13-0. The group stage match in Reims, France, had the most goals in a single game in the World Cup, for both men and women. Some people criticized the team for taking such a big lead, but in a tournament in which goal differential matters, the U.S. didn’t lose its stride.

Highest margin of victory in one soccer match

(L-R) Alex Morgan, Samantha Mewis, Alyssa Naeher, Lindsey Horan, Morgan Brian, Tobin Heath, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley Ohara, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Crystal Dunn poses for team photo during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. Marcio Machado—Getty Images

That 13-0 defeat against Thailand was also the highest margin of victory in a single match — in both women’s and men’s World Cup soccer history. The record was previously held by Germany for beating Argentina 11-0 in a similar shutout in 2007. The men’s side is pretty far behind with a record victory margin of only 9-0 — Yugoslavia and Hungary beat Zaire (the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and South Korea, respectively, by the same margin.

Alex Morgan scores the most goals in a single women’s game

Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates her goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. Daniela Porcelli—Getty Images

Co-captain Alex Morgan tied for the most individual goals in a single women’s World Cup game in the group stage match-up with Thailand. The forward scored five goals in the match, tying her with a record previously set by Michelle Akers, also a U.S. forward, in 1991.

Jill Ellis is the first coach to win two World Cup titles

Jill Ellis, Head Coach of USA, celebrates following her sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. Maja Hitij—Getty Images

Jill Ellis, the coach for the USWNT, became the first women’s coach ever to win two World Cup titles in soccer history. This feat has only been achieved by Italy’s men’s coach, Vittorio Pozzo, in 1934 and 1938, CNN reports. In 2015, Ellis was named the FIFA World Coach of the Year.

Most consecutive World Cup tournament wins

USA players celebrate as they lift the trophy during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. Marc Atkins—Getty Images

With two consecutive wins (2015 and 2019), the U.S. is now tied with Germany, who won in 2003 and 2007. Aside from the U.S. and Germany, no other team has won more than one Women’s World Cup title since the tournament began in 1991.

Most goals in a FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. Richard Heathcote—Getty Images

With 26 goals, the USWNT now has the record for making the most goals in a Women’s World Cup tournament, according to ESPN.

Most FIFA Women’s World Cup wins

USA's Megan Rapinoe (left) and Rose Lavelle celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy after the final whistle USA v. Netherlands in Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. John Walton—EMPICS/PA Images/Getty Image

The USWNT’s victory breaks its own record for the most wins in the tournament’s history. The U.S. had already won three World Cup finals in 1991, 1999 and 2015. Now, with a fourth, Germany remains behind with two. Norway and Japan’s women’s teams also won the tournaments in 1995 and 2011, respectively.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.