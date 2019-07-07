Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dies at Age 20

Cameron Boyce, an actor who starred in the Disney Channel series Jessie and the Descendants TV movie franchise, has died at 20 years old.

A spokesperson for Boyce’s family told ABC News on Saturday that the actor had died in his sleep. The news was confirmed by Disney CEO Bob Iger in a tweet on Sunday morning.

The actor and dancer was born on May 28, 1999 in Los Angeles, Calif. His early death was caused by an “ongoing medical condition,” ABC News reported.

One of Boyce’s first breakout roles was as Adam Sandler’s son in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Boyce rose to fame playing the role of Luke Ross in Disney’s series Jessie from 2011 to 2015, and he revived that role in Bunk’d for two episodes in 2016. He went on to star alongside Dove Cameron in Descendants, the Kenny Ortega-directed Disney Channel TV musical movie about the children of classic Disney villains. The film franchise had multiple sequels and spun off into an animated series, in which Boyce revived his role, providing the voice for Cruella de Vil’s son, Carlos.

Boyce was in the process of filming the pilot for Mrs. Fletcher, a series starring Kathryn Hahn, according to his IMDB page. He also starred in a thriller, Runt, which is currently in post-production.

The actor has also been passionate with his charity work, including the Thirst Project, which builds wells for safe drinking water worldwide, even winning an award at the non-profit’s gala last year. He has also supported United Way’s initiative to end homelessness.

Cameron Boyce attends the United Way Celebrates 11th Annual HomeWalk To End Homelessness IN L.A. County at Los Angeles Grand Park on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Greg Doherty—Getty Images

Most recently, though, Boyce introduced former Vice President Joe Biden at the Biden Courage Awards in New York City in March. The actor joked in an interview with Haute Living that his mother may have encouraged the 2020 presidential candidate to run for the Democratic nomination.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 26: Actor Cameron Boyce welcomes Former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden to the stage during The 2019 Biden Courage Awards at Russian Tea Room on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for It's On Us) Cindy Ord—Getty Images for It's On Us

Adam Sandler paid tribute to the young actor on Twitter. “Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken,” Sandler shared in a tweet on Sunday morning.

The musician Hozier also shared his condolences on Sunday. “When we met I was taken aback by [Boyce’s] energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded. It was a joy to witness the man’s skill,” the artist said on Twitter.

