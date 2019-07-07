In their first major protest since an unprecedented break-in at the government complex nearly a week ago, Hong Kong demonstrators marched to a controversial railway terminus Sunday in a symbolic attempt to bring their grievances to Beijing’s doorstep.

While the previous anti-government protests have mostly converged near the city’s political epicenter, Sunday’s march hopped across the harbor for an inaugural rally in Kowloon, a peninsula connected to the mainland.

Sunday’s route forged through the heart of the Chinese tourist district and ended at a high-speed train that links the territory to the rest of China. As they snaked through mega-malls and high-end hotels, protesters said they aimed to win over their mainland brethren.

“What little the mainland people might know about these demonstrations is incorrect,” Cherry Chow, a 21-year-old student, tells TIME. Chinese media, she said, paints a picture of violence and chaos. “They don’t show that most of us are actually peaceful.”

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese enclave, has been seized by a spiraling political crisis this summer that kicked off over legislation that would have allowed extraditions to the mainland. The proposed law inflamed fears about the former British colony’s freedoms and independent judiciary—protected after its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997—and also underscored the depth of anxiety over its relationship to Beijing.

Massive protests, which drew up to two million people, forced the government to suspend the bill. But the move did little to pacify public anger. Protesters’ initial demands for the outright cancellation of the bill and for the city’s unelected, Beijing-backed leader to step down have since swelled into broader aspirations for genuine democracy, with some even agitating for independence from China.

As marchers gathered at a park along the harbor front Sunday, their demands included a call for universal suffrage, and some waved banners that said, “Dissolve the communist party, return my Hong Kong.”

Protesters carried brochures for Mandarin-speaking visitors, as opposed to the Cantonese-speaking locals, and held up signs with QR codes scannable by apps popular on the mainland and linked to info on the protests.

“We protesters…hope to make our cause known to them,” says Kelly Choi, a retail worker who joined the march.

Normally packed with suitcase-totting travelers, the commercial mecca was eerily quiet until the marchers rolled through, chanting their demands while cooling themselves with fans calling for “Democracy NOW!” Pharmacies, clothing outlets and beauty stores continued business as usual, though several mainland tour groups had previously announced they would not be bringing visitors to the retail zone while protesters descended on the area.

The march’s designated end point, the new, multi-billion-dollar West Kowloon station, was similarly deserted Sunday. Police walled off the facility with enormous barricades, while local media reported that ticket sales were suspended for the afternoon. The station, which opened in September, courted controversy after part of it was leased to Beijing and subject to Chinese jurisdiction, effectively allowing Chinese police to operate on Hong Kong soil and setting off alarms over Beijing’s encroachment.

Anti-China tensions peaked on July 1, the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s retrocession to the mainland. While hundreds of thousands of protesters staged an annual, peaceful march, a separate, smaller group smashed their way through the legislative council’s fortified glass and vandalized the building. The enraged protesters covered the meeting chamber with graffiti, overturned cabinets and tore up Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. They also blacked out the part of the city’s official emblem that says “China” while leaving the part that says Hong Kong untouched.

In the wake of the break-in, organizers of Sunday’s march reiterated calls for peaceful protesting and said there was no intention of staying and occupying the train station after the march finished.

“We are the most elegant protesters on the earth. Please protect this elegance today,” organizer Ventus Lau said at the outset.

—With reporting by Kamakshi Ayyar, Laignee Barron, Aria Hangyu Chen and Hillary Leung / Hong Kong

