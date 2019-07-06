Multiple Injuries After Reported Gas Explosion at Florida Shopping Center

Multiple people were injured in a gas explosion in the vicinity of a Florida shopping center on Saturday.

Local media, including Local 10 News, released photos and videos showing scattered debris in the parking lot of the Fountains shopping center in Plantation, Fla. Windows of an LA Fitness gym appeared to have been shattered in the blast. One building appeared to have suffered significant damage; only its frame seemed to still be intact.

The Plantation Fire Department confirmed on Twitter that a gas explosion had occurred, and that there were “multiple patients.”

The department did not say what could have caused the explosion.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Roy Ramos, who identified himself as a reporter from local news channel Local 10, wrote on Twitter that the building where the explosion occurred had been “destroyed,” and that people nearby had felt their buildings shake.

Local police asked the public to avoid the area on Twitter. All the stores near Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza were closed following the incident, police said.

The Plantation Fire Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.