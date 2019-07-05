Man Stabs 3 People Inside Virginia Plasma Center

(PETERSBURG, Va.) — A police dispatcher in Virginia said a man with a long knife stabbed three people inside a plasma donation center as nurses and patients hid inside a bathroom.

The dispatcher warned officers that witnesses said the man was attacking people with a machete Thursday in the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg, Virginia.

A first responder could be heard saying that one of the victims lost a finger.

Hospital officials said Thursday that one male was in critical condition, a female was in fair condition and a female was in good condition.

Irene Banks told WWBT that police praised her daughter, a manager there, for stopping the attacker before officers arrested him.

A Virginia prosecutor said the man could be charged at a minimum with malicious wounding.

