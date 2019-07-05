Push All Unwanted People Out of Your Life With This Unflappable Hero Reporter's Smooth On-Air Move

An already legendary arm move made its debut on the Fourth of July during a live broadcast.

Darla Miles of New York’s ABC 7 was simply doing her job, reporting outside of New York City’s Port Authority about a New Jersey accident.

“There’s gonna be lots of confusion, until this whole thing is wrapped up,” she was saying. But that’s when a man started to walk in front of her. But she wasn’t going to let him get between her and delivering that news.

Then came her arm. It was swift, and it was effective. Every bit the consummate professional, she did not seem perturbed in the least.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Not for one second did she glance in his direction.

Not for one second did she pause her report.

Not for a single second was this woman flustered.

Her heroics went over well.

“Try to be as good at everything you do as Darla Miles,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Darla Miles’s block game is well practiced. She saw dude without even turning to look,” another tweeted.

The channel posted the clip of her and famous arm so that everyone could relive the moment.

For Miles’ part, she’s ready to take her arm to higher places.

“Thanks! This is how keen your reflexes become after covering crime in #nyc for 10yrs!! And I’m loving the comments…I’ve been called a #ninja and #jedi!! Now I’m just waiting for my call from the @nfl and my @HeismanTrophy!!” she wrote on Twitter.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.