“Wah, wah, wah,” said Megan Rapinoe when asked to respond to criticism of her teammate Alex Morgan’s tea sipping celebration. “I mean, it’s like, we’re at the World Cup, what do you want us to do? This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment.”

Morgan, the co-captain of the USA women’s team, celebrated her game-winning goal against England on July 2, her birthday, by exaggerating a sip of tea—pinky up and head tilted back. The act went viral, and many cheered her on, but Morgan was also criticized by some calling the move arrogant, and an example of bad sportsmanship. Some even criticized her tea-sipping form.

Rapinoe, who’s faced her own share of criticism for her vocal opposition to President Donald Trump, defended her teammate and said Team USA respects all other teams.

“I don’t think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “We have the utmost respect for England and every team that we faced and every team that we will face forever and ever, that’s just part of the DNA of the squad. With that said, we work hard, we like to play hard and we like to have fun and enjoy ourselves.”

