Karlie Kloss became sister-in-laws with Ivanka Trump when she married Joshua Kushner last fall, a connection that has made headlines in recent years.

Kloss, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has been vocal about opposing some of President Donald Trump’s administration’s policies, as she discussed in an interview with British Vogue that being in the public eye with this association has been challenging. For her part, however, she’s chosen to focus on living out her personal values.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

The supermodel and Project Runway host also shared how she’s learned to speak up for what she believes in, even if the circumstances are less than comfortable.

“Looking back at my late teens and early twenties, I think I was fearful that I would lose a job or lose my position if I said I didn’t want to do something,” she said. “But I did not lose out on jobs. If anything, the more I exercised the power of my voice, the more I earned respect from my peers. And I earned more respect for myself. Only now do I have the confidence to stand tall – all 6ft 2in of me – and know the power of my voice.”

